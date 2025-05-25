Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Local Council Election Standoff: Parties Miss Nomination Deadline

Political parties in Sri Lanka have yet to nominate their members for the May 6 local council elections as the deadline for inaugural sessions nears. Despite being instructed to submit names by May 22, the lists remain incomplete, affecting potential participation in the sessions scheduled for June 2.

  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's political landscape is facing a standoff as local parties miss the deadline to nominate members for the recently concluded local council elections. Despite the elections being held on May 6, parties failed to meet the May 22 deadline for nominations, just days before the inaugural sessions set for June 2.

The Director General of the election commission, Saman Sri Rathnayaka, emphasized that any member whose name is not gazetted by June 2 will be unable to participate in the inaugural sessions. This complication surfaces as the ruling National People's Power (NPP) claimed victory in 265 out of the 338 councils.

Significantly, in 178 councils, no single political party managed to secure a majority, setting the stage for possible power-sharing agreements. The situation underscores the need for timely coordination and communication among Sri Lanka's political parties as they navigate the country's evolving political dynamics.

