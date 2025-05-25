The Enduring Fight: Remembering George Floyd Amidst Backlash

Five years after George Floyd's tragic death, efforts for racial justice face considerable challenges as corporate and governmental pledges for diversity are rolled back. Advocates like Shareeduh McGee strive to keep Floyd's memory alive amidst this backlash, calling for strengthened efforts toward racial equity and justice.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson highlights the societal 'racial fatigue' that often follows progress for marginalized communities. Experts point to historical patterns, drawing parallels with post-civil rights movement periods when public support waned over time. A Pew Research Center survey reveals a deepening skepticism about the effectiveness of current racial inequality efforts.

Despite the setbacks, prominent figures like Rev. Al Sharpton and National Urban League President Marc Morial advocate holding corporations accountable and emphasize the importance of local government reforms. Movement leaders stress the need to continue addressing systemic issues through state-level policies, affirming that the pursuit of justice persists amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)