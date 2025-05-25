Left Menu

Nilambur Bypoll: Election Officials Gearing Up

Rathan U Kelkar, the state chief electoral officer, led a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Nilambur bypoll. District officials focused on ensuring adherence to electoral laws, security deployment, and smooth coordination. P V Anvar's resignation prompted this election, with nominations open until June 2.

In preparation for the Nilambur bypoll, state chief electoral officer Rathan U Kelkar orchestrated a high-level assembly on Sunday. Held in digital format, the meeting aimed to scrutinize the preparatory measures for the June 19 electoral event in the northern district.

Distinguished officials such as the district collector, police chief, sub-collector, and senior election authorities participated, as reported in an official communiqué. Kelkar focused on administrative and security arrangements to guarantee compliance with electoral laws and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

The discussion highlighted strategies for a peaceful voting process, security measures, and enhancing coordination between the civil and police administration. The necessity for a bypoll arose following the resignation of former LDF independent MLA P V Anvar. According to the Election Commission, nominations close on June 2, with the results slated for announcement on June 23.

