Left Menu

India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Cross-Border Terrorism

India has launched a global diplomatic campaign to combat cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. Led by parliamentary delegations, the initiative extends India's zero-tolerance message on terrorism, engaging with leaders and communities globally. The move aims to strengthen international support against such threats, following attacks like the Pahalgam incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:36 IST
India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Cross-Border Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is intensifying its global diplomatic efforts to combat cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. The initiative involves multiple parliamentary delegations visiting key global capitals to spread the message of zero tolerance against terrorism. The effort follows the Pahalgam attack, which has heightened tensions between the two countries.

Led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, one such delegation visited New York, where Tharoor emphasized that India's message is clear and unwavering—those involved in terrorism will face consequences. Similar delegations also visited Bahrain, South Korea, Qatar, Guyana, and Slovenia, reinforcing India's firm stance on terrorism.

The delegations aim to rally international support and create a unified stance against terrorism, with discussions held with political leaders and the Indian diaspora. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the collective voice of the delegations as a strong deterrent against future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025