India's Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Cross-Border Terrorism

India is intensifying its global diplomatic efforts to combat cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan. The initiative involves multiple parliamentary delegations visiting key global capitals to spread the message of zero tolerance against terrorism. The effort follows the Pahalgam attack, which has heightened tensions between the two countries.

Led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, one such delegation visited New York, where Tharoor emphasized that India's message is clear and unwavering—those involved in terrorism will face consequences. Similar delegations also visited Bahrain, South Korea, Qatar, Guyana, and Slovenia, reinforcing India's firm stance on terrorism.

The delegations aim to rally international support and create a unified stance against terrorism, with discussions held with political leaders and the Indian diaspora. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the collective voice of the delegations as a strong deterrent against future threats.

