Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung aims to renew communication with North Korea and better manage relations with China. Leading in polls, Lee plans to strengthen ties with the U.S. and Japan, proposing a strategic alliance for broader cooperation and an objective stance on historical issues with Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 05:45 IST
Lee Jae-myung

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's liberal presidential candidate, has announced plans to reestablish communication channels with North Korea, key among them a military hotline, should he win the election.

Lee, who is currently leading the polls for the June 3 election, outlined his strategy to manage the strained relations with China, describing them as having deteriorated to their worst state under the past administration.

Additionally, he committed to expanding the U.S.-South Korea relationship into a comprehensive strategic alliance and pledged to address historical and territorial issues with Japan while bolstering trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

