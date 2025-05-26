Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's liberal presidential candidate, has announced plans to reestablish communication channels with North Korea, key among them a military hotline, should he win the election.

Lee, who is currently leading the polls for the June 3 election, outlined his strategy to manage the strained relations with China, describing them as having deteriorated to their worst state under the past administration.

Additionally, he committed to expanding the U.S.-South Korea relationship into a comprehensive strategic alliance and pledged to address historical and territorial issues with Japan while bolstering trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.

