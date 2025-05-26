India's Diplomatic Mission: Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism in Kuwait
An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, has arrived in Kuwait from Bahrain to emphasize India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. The team, including key political figures, aims to engage with Kuwaiti dignitaries, media, and the Indian diaspora, following escalated Indo-Pak tensions post-Pahalgam attack.
An Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by BJP Member of Parliament Baijayant Jay Panda, reached Kuwait on Monday, following its visit to Bahrain. The delegation's mission is to underscore India's unwavering stand against terrorism.
Adarsh Swaika, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, welcomed the delegation at the airport. Engaging with high-ranking Kuwaiti officials and influential figures from civil society and media, the team conveys India's firm #ZeroTolerance message against terror.
This diplomatic effort also seeks to strengthen international ties, crucial in the aftermath of rising Indo-Pak tensions triggered by recent terrorist attacks. Plans include meetings with leaders in Kuwait and addressing cross-border terrorism concerns.
