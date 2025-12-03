Left Menu

UK business delegation explores opportunities in tech, services sectors in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:58 IST
UK business delegation explores opportunities in tech, services sectors in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

A business delegation from the UK on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the technology and services sector, an official spokesperson said.

The delegation was led by Managing Director, RVS iGlobal, Vikrant Gupta.

The visitors discussed matters pertaining to Jammu's growing IT infrastructure, support for digital expansion, and opportunities to strengthen international cooperation in the technology and services sector, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

 United States
2
Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

 Global
3
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global
4
REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters NEXT conference

REUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from finance and markets speakers at the Reuters...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025