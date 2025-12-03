UK business delegation explores opportunities in tech, services sectors in J&K

A business delegation from the UK on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the technology and services sector, an official spokesperson said.

The delegation was led by Managing Director, RVS iGlobal, Vikrant Gupta.

The visitors discussed matters pertaining to Jammu's growing IT infrastructure, support for digital expansion, and opportunities to strengthen international cooperation in the technology and services sector, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)