UK business delegation explores opportunities in tech, services sectors in J&K
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:58 IST
A business delegation from the UK on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the technology and services sector, an official spokesperson said.
The delegation was led by Managing Director, RVS iGlobal, Vikrant Gupta.
The visitors discussed matters pertaining to Jammu's growing IT infrastructure, support for digital expansion, and opportunities to strengthen international cooperation in the technology and services sector, the spokesperson said.
