Trump envoy Witkoff had contacts with Ukrainian delegation after Moscow talks, Kyiv says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:28 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff had contacts with Ukrainian delegation after his talks on Tuesday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday.

"There was contact between the head of the Ukrainian delegation and Mr. Witkoff," Sybiha told reporters in Brussels.

"Representatives of the American delegation reported that, in their opinion, the talks in Moscow had a positive outcome... And they invited the Ukrainian delegation to continue our talks in America in the near future," he added.

