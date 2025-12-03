Trump envoy Witkoff had contacts with Ukrainian delegation after Moscow talks, Kyiv says

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff had contacts with Ukrainian delegation after his talks on Tuesday in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Wednesday.

"There was contact between the head of the Ukrainian delegation and Mr. Witkoff," Sybiha told reporters in Brussels.

"Representatives of the American delegation reported that, in their opinion, the talks in Moscow had a positive outcome... And they invited the Ukrainian delegation to continue our talks in America in the near future," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)