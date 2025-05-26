Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Emphasizing India's Development Goals Amidst Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Pakistan's motives against India, emphasizing India's focus on poverty eradication and economic development. He applauded Operation Sindoor's success in tackling terrorist threats and urged the nation to support 'Make in India' initiatives. He also launched new development projects in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dahod | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:15 IST
Operation Sindoor: Emphasizing India's Development Goals Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address to a rally in Dahod, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Pakistan's antagonistic stance, stating its sole aim is to undermine India. In contrast, he highlighted India's commitment to eradicating poverty and fostering economic growth, a divergence marking the two nations' priorities.

The Prime Minister praised Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to terrorist actions in Kashmir. Initiated on May 7, it led to considerable damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Modi affirmed India's resolve to ensure the protection and dignity of its citizens against external threats.

During the rally, Modi also promoted the 'Make in India' initiative by encouraging the purchase of domestic products. He inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 24,000 crore, including transportation improvements, such as the Vande Bharat train services, underscoring his government's focus on infrastructural advancement.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025