Operation Sindoor: Emphasizing India's Development Goals Amidst Challenges

In a recent address to a rally in Dahod, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Pakistan's antagonistic stance, stating its sole aim is to undermine India. In contrast, he highlighted India's commitment to eradicating poverty and fostering economic growth, a divergence marking the two nations' priorities.

The Prime Minister praised Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to terrorist actions in Kashmir. Initiated on May 7, it led to considerable damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Modi affirmed India's resolve to ensure the protection and dignity of its citizens against external threats.

During the rally, Modi also promoted the 'Make in India' initiative by encouraging the purchase of domestic products. He inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 24,000 crore, including transportation improvements, such as the Vande Bharat train services, underscoring his government's focus on infrastructural advancement.