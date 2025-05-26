Manipur Protests Ignite Over Governor's Return
Protests erupted in Manipur as Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla returned from Delhi. Demonstrators, angered by the state's name being concealed on a government bus, formed human chains and clashed with security forces. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demands an apology and further action from the central government.
In Manipur, tensions soared as Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's return from New Delhi provoked widespread protests. Residents were infuriated over the alleged removal of the state's name from a government bus, resulting in organized demonstrations.
The protests involved students and women forming human chains along strategic routes, effectively disrupting traffic and attracting significant media attention. Attempts to march to the Raj Bhavan were thwarted by security forces, who used tear gas to disperse crowds nearing the governor's residence.
This unrest follows previous allegations against Bhalla's administration, urging the officials to address longstanding grievances surrounding identity and cultural respect. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) continues to spearhead the movement, pushing for official acknowledgment and resolution.
