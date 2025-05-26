Left Menu

Modi Urges Pakistan to Abandon Terrorism for Peace and Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Pakistan for supporting terrorism, urging its citizens to seek peace. He highlighted India's economic success compared to Pakistan's struggles in a speech in Gujarat, following a military response to the Pahalgam attack. Modi called for an end to terrorism-driven policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the people of Pakistan to abandon their government's support for terrorism, indicating that it serves the interests of a few at the cost of the many. Modi's comments came during his recent visit to Gujarat, shortly after India's measured military response, known as Operation Sindoor, to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Emphasizing peaceful living, Modi warned that continued terrorism may provoke Indian military action. The Prime Minister urged Pakistani citizens to consider their nation's state compared to India's recent ascent to the world's fourth-largest economy. 'Your reliance on terrorism threatens your future,' Modi asserted, contrasting it with India's commitment to growth and tourism.

Addressing a public gathering in Kutch district, Modi highlighted India's strategic response to Pakistani aggression, noting the obliteration of Pakistani airbases in the aftermath of a foiled civilian attack on May 9. He challenged Pakistanis to pursue a life of peace, warning that violence will be met with force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

