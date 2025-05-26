Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Stance Unfolds Amid Allegations on Pakistan Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified India's position on strikes against Pakistani terror camps to a parliamentary panel, rejecting claims of prior notification to Pakistan. Amid criticism from Congress, he highlighted the bilateral decision-making process and denied US mediation involvement, emphasizing a unified stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:35 IST
  • India

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed a parliamentary panel on India's strikes on Pakistani terror camps, asserting that Pakistan was notified about the operations only post-execution. Sources report the minister categorically denied any direct discussions with Pakistani officials regarding the military actions.

Jaishankar addressed the Consultative Committee on External Affairs, clarifying India's decisions around Operation Sindoor's halt, in response to a Pakistani request, not through alleged US intervention. He emphasized the absence of US mediation, refuting Congress allegations of prior Pakistani notification of the Indian operations.

Responding to Congress's criticism, Jaishankar urged MPs to eschew political misinterpretations, supporting India's firm policy against terrorism. He delineated India's strategy of exposing Pakistan's role in terrorism through multi-party global delegations, urging MPs to resist being swayed by neighboring propaganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

