Trump's Memorial Day Message: A Mix of Tradition and Tirades
President Donald Trump is set to honor Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery with a wreath-laying ceremony, but he begins the day by launching verbal attacks on former President Joe Biden, federal judges, and more. Trump also breaks protocol with a 'Happy Memorial Day' message.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday in observation of Memorial Day. The day is marked by a wreath-laying ceremony, recognizing U.S. soldiers who have died in service. It's traditionally a solemn event for past presidents.
Despite the somber nature of the day, Trump began with a confrontational tone, taking to social media with an all-caps tirade against former President Joe Biden. He labeled Biden as 'SCUM' and accused him of border failures, while criticizing federal judges for opposing his deportation policies.
Amid his fiery rhetoric, Trump posted a controversial 'HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!' message, which goes against convention as the day is meant to be a solemn remembrance.
