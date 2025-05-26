The Kremlin has dismissed accusations implicating Russia in arson attacks on properties associated with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ridiculed the claims made in a Financial Times report and stressed that suspicions against Russia are generally unsubstantiated.

Three men linked to Ukraine are facing charges related to the fires. These incidents are part of a broader pattern, Western officials say, of Russian attempts to sow discord in Europe since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division is handling the case.

Starmer had relocated to the official Downing Street residence following his election. Meanwhile, UK authorities continue to probe the incidents, emphasizing the pattern of disruptive activities linked to Russia as a means to destabilize Western allies.

