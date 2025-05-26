Narendra Modi Urges Pakistan to Abandon Terrorism for Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pakistani citizens to rise against their government's support of terrorism, appealing for a shift towards peace to enhance their lives.

After India's decisive military reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi emphasized India's rise to the world's fourth-largest economy, urging Pakistanis to evaluate their country's trajectory.

In his address from Bhuj, Gujarat, Modi stated that terrorism serves as a revenue stream for Pakistan's regime and military, warning that India would retaliate if Pakistan continues its hostilities.

