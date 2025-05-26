Narendra Modi Urges Pakistan to Abandon Terrorism for Prosperity
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the Pakistani people to reject their government's reliance on terrorism. Speaking after India's military response to a terrorism incident, Modi highlighted India's economic growth and warned Pakistan of potential military action if the country doesn't embrace peace.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pakistani citizens to rise against their government's support of terrorism, appealing for a shift towards peace to enhance their lives.
After India's decisive military reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi emphasized India's rise to the world's fourth-largest economy, urging Pakistanis to evaluate their country's trajectory.
In his address from Bhuj, Gujarat, Modi stated that terrorism serves as a revenue stream for Pakistan's regime and military, warning that India would retaliate if Pakistan continues its hostilities.
