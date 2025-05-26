Left Menu

Narendra Modi Urges Pakistan to Abandon Terrorism for Prosperity

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the Pakistani people to reject their government's reliance on terrorism. Speaking after India's military response to a terrorism incident, Modi highlighted India's economic growth and warned Pakistan of potential military action if the country doesn't embrace peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Pakistani citizens to rise against their government's support of terrorism, appealing for a shift towards peace to enhance their lives.

After India's decisive military reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack, Modi emphasized India's rise to the world's fourth-largest economy, urging Pakistanis to evaluate their country's trajectory.

In his address from Bhuj, Gujarat, Modi stated that terrorism serves as a revenue stream for Pakistan's regime and military, warning that India would retaliate if Pakistan continues its hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

