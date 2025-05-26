BJP Celebrates Historic Membership Milestone in Maharashtra

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has unveiled a life-size statue of the late Vasantrao Naik, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in Nanded. This marks a significant moment for the Banjara community, as Naik was among their leaders. Shah's visit also included inaugurating BJP offices in the region.

During the event, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other cabinet members, emphasized the party's historic milestone of registering 1.51 crore members statewide. Fadnavis praised the party's robust organizational efforts, highlighting the deep trust and widespread support they enjoy across Maharashtra.

Additionally, Fadnavis focused on improving public access to police services by launching several initiatives in Nanded. These include the introduction of a WhatsApp Chatbot, an online grievance redressal system, and a WhatsApp Channel. Other notable attendees at the event included ministers Atul Save, MP Ashok Chavan, and MP Dr. Ajeet Gopchade.