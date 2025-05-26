Left Menu

Political Jabs in Maharashtra: Shah and Sena Exchange Barbs

Amit Shah criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra, stating Bal Thackeray would have supported PM Modi for Operation Sindoor's success. He condemned the Sena for mocking multi-party delegations combating terrorism. The Sena (UBT) retorted, challenging Shah and questioning BJP's water project promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:53 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra's Nanded on Monday, asserting that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray would have embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the triumph of Operation Sindoor.

Shah criticized the Uddhav Thackeray faction for jeering at the multi-party delegations sent to international capitals to communicate India's non-tolerance of terrorism, which they likened to a 'baraat' or wedding party.

In return, Ambadas Danve from Sena (UBT) countered Shah's statements, emphasizing that Balasaheb Thackeray would have rebuffed those who 'betrayed' the Shiv Sena. He also commented on Shah's Marathwada Water Grid remarks, highlighting unfulfilled BJP promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

