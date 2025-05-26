Political Jabs in Maharashtra: Shah and Sena Exchange Barbs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra's Nanded on Monday, asserting that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray would have embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the triumph of Operation Sindoor.

Shah criticized the Uddhav Thackeray faction for jeering at the multi-party delegations sent to international capitals to communicate India's non-tolerance of terrorism, which they likened to a 'baraat' or wedding party.

In return, Ambadas Danve from Sena (UBT) countered Shah's statements, emphasizing that Balasaheb Thackeray would have rebuffed those who 'betrayed' the Shiv Sena. He also commented on Shah's Marathwada Water Grid remarks, highlighting unfulfilled BJP promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)