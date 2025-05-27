Congo Stands with India Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Allyship

Congo has aligned itself with India's position against terrorism, offering to support New Delhi's efforts at international forums. This was announced during a visit by a high-level Indian delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The delegation engaged in significant discussions with top Congolese leaders, following India's heightened tensions with Pakistan due to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Congolese leaders conveyed condolences and offered collaboration with India to combat terrorism globally.

India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, recently demonstrated by its response to cross-border tensions with Pakistan, was articulated during these meetings. The visit also acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Congo, further strengthening bilateral ties.

