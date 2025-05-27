Left Menu

Congo Stands with India Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Allyship

Congo has pledged to support India's anti-terrorism stance on international platforms. An Indian delegation led by MP Shrikant Shinde engaged with Congolese leaders to discuss counter-terrorism measures and international cooperation following heightened tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Both nations emphasized unified global action against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Congo has aligned itself with India's position against terrorism, offering to support New Delhi's efforts at international forums. This was announced during a visit by a high-level Indian delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The delegation engaged in significant discussions with top Congolese leaders, following India's heightened tensions with Pakistan due to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. Congolese leaders conveyed condolences and offered collaboration with India to combat terrorism globally.

India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, recently demonstrated by its response to cross-border tensions with Pakistan, was articulated during these meetings. The visit also acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora in Congo, further strengthening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

