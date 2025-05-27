PM Modi Reflects on Historical Oversights Amid Rising Tensions

During a poignant address in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented past decisions made during India's Partition, which he argues have fueled decades of terrorism. He emphasized how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 1947 advice, left unheeded, could have potentially prevented ongoing conflict.

Recalling India's division and the first terrorist attack in Kashmir, Modi underlined how failure to pursue decisive military action against Pakistan-occupied Kashmir allowed terrorism to fester. He highlighted Patel's unfulfilled wish for India's armed forces to press on until reclaiming all of Kashmir, likening unresolved issues to a lingering thorn.

The Prime Minister remarked on Pakistan's strategic pivot to proxy warfare after failing to defeat India in three direct wars. Modi's speech came amid a two-day tour of Gujarat, his first since the recent Operation Sindoor. Reflecting on past and present challenges, he committed to removing the persistent 'thorn' of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)