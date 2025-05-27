Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray blames BJP for Mumbai's waterlogging crisis. Citing negligence in monsoon preparedness, Thackeray demands accountability and questions Maharashtra government's support for affected farmers. Heavy rains have exacerbated infrastructural failures, exposing administrative deficiencies, particularly in key areas like Andheri and South Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray launched a fierce critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, holding the ruling party accountable for Mumbai's extensive waterlogging caused by torrential rains. Thackeray challenged the Maharashtra government's readiness for the monsoon and accused it of ignoring farmers impacted by the recent deluge.

Addressing comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Balasaheb Thackeray and Operation Sindoor, Thackeray demanded answers regarding the BJP's influence on Mumbai's current predicament. "Why does the BJP harbor such malice for Mumbai?" he questioned, emphasizing the government's lack of aid to cities like Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, which are facing deteriorating conditions.

On Monday, Thackeray criticized the Maharashtra administration for its failure to maintain the urban drainage infrastructure, which he claims exacerbated the severe flooding. He noted that areas such as Andheri Subway and Saki Naka had already struggled with flooding the previous week, and now South and Central Mumbai are significantly affected.

During his visit to Worli station, Thackeray alleged misuse of public funds under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's leadership due to insufficient civic projects. Monday's heavy rainfall, marking the monsoon's arrival, saw the most precipitation in Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi Santacruz, recording 25 millimeters (mm).

(With inputs from agencies.)

