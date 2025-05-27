Tensions Flare at Gaza Aid Distribution Centre

An AP journalist reported hearing Israeli tank and gunfire Tuesday amid a massive gather of Palestinians moving toward a newly opened aid distribution center in southern Gaza.

Currently, there have been no reports of injuries following the gunfire. The distribution hub, situated on the outskirts of Rafah, was established by a US-backed group expected to assume control of food distribution in Gaza.

This marks the second day of operations at the site, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians making their way through Israeli military positions to reach assistance.

