Left Menu

Tensions Flare at Gaza Aid Distribution Centre

An AP journalist reported Israeli tank and gunfire during efforts by large Palestinian crowds to reach a new aid distribution center in southern Gaza. While it's unclear if there were any injuries, the firing took place on the second day of the distribution hub's operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muwasi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:07 IST
Tensions Flare at Gaza Aid Distribution Centre

An AP journalist reported hearing Israeli tank and gunfire Tuesday amid a massive gather of Palestinians moving toward a newly opened aid distribution center in southern Gaza.

Currently, there have been no reports of injuries following the gunfire. The distribution hub, situated on the outskirts of Rafah, was established by a US-backed group expected to assume control of food distribution in Gaza.

This marks the second day of operations at the site, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians making their way through Israeli military positions to reach assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025