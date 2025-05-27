Left Menu

Mayawati's Move: From Government Quarters to Private Residence

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati vacates her government bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, moving to a private residence. This shift follows her tenure as both a national party president and a former chief minister. Her return of the keys to the government marks a significant residential change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant residential shift, Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, has vacated the government bungalow allotted to her in Lutyens' Delhi. The move was confirmed by a government official who stated that Mayawati, as the head of a national party, was entitled to the accommodation.

A senior leader from the BSP disclosed that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister left the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow last week and has relocated to her private residence on Sardar Patel Marg. However, the exact reason for vacating the government quarters remains undisclosed as party officials claim lack of information.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has since collected the bungalow's keys, with confirmation from a department official. The Directorate of Estates, under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, originally assigned the residence as part of Mayawati's entitlements as a national party leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

