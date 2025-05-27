Mayawati's Move: From Government Quarters to Private Residence

In a significant residential shift, Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, has vacated the government bungalow allotted to her in Lutyens' Delhi. The move was confirmed by a government official who stated that Mayawati, as the head of a national party, was entitled to the accommodation.

A senior leader from the BSP disclosed that the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister left the 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow last week and has relocated to her private residence on Sardar Patel Marg. However, the exact reason for vacating the government quarters remains undisclosed as party officials claim lack of information.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has since collected the bungalow's keys, with confirmation from a department official. The Directorate of Estates, under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, originally assigned the residence as part of Mayawati's entitlements as a national party leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)