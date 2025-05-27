Concerns Over Ghulam Nabi Azad's Hospitalization Amid Diplomatic Tour
Ghulam Nabi Azad, part of a multi-party delegation aimed at communicating India's stance post-Operation Sindoor, has been hospitalized during the tour. The Congress and BJP members expressed concern and wished him a swift recovery. The delegation, now missing Azad, proceeds to its next destinations.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party raised alarm over the health of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was part of a diplomatic delegation visiting four nations to articulate India's perspective following Operation Sindoor. Azad's hospitalization elicited wishes for his speedy recovery from colleagues across the political spectrum.
BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, head of the delegation, confirmed Azad's stable condition under medical supervision through a social media update. He noted that Azad's impactful contributions in Bahrain and Kuwait will be missed as the delegation continues to Saudi Arabia and Algeria.
Azad, a former Congress leader who founded the Democratic Progressive Azad Party in 2022, finds himself temporarily sidelined. Nonetheless, the delegation aims to continue its mission in his absence, underscoring the importance of India's global diplomatic narrative.
