Political Showdown: Parties Gear Up for MCD Zonal Elections

Political parties in Delhi, including the AAP, BJP, and IVP, have fielded candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections for various zonal positions. AAP is contesting strongly in several zones, while BJP has refrained from fielding candidates in a few areas, leading to direct contests in certain zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the deadline for nominations approached, political parties in Delhi, including AAP, BJP, and IVP, submitted their lists for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections aimed at selecting leadership for 12 zonal ward committees.

The elections, scheduled for June 2, will determine the leaders for the 2025-2026 term. AAP and BJP dominate most zones, though the newfound IVP is also contesting certain wards, making their political debut.

Key zones present direct AAP-BJP contests, including Rohini, Narela, and Shahdara. In other areas, such as Civil Lines and Karol Bagh, BJP has opted out, yielding uncontested prospects for AAP, which itself has refrained from contesting in the Keshav Puram zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

