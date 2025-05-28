Political Showdown: Parties Gear Up for MCD Zonal Elections

As the deadline for nominations approached, political parties in Delhi, including AAP, BJP, and IVP, submitted their lists for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections aimed at selecting leadership for 12 zonal ward committees.

The elections, scheduled for June 2, will determine the leaders for the 2025-2026 term. AAP and BJP dominate most zones, though the newfound IVP is also contesting certain wards, making their political debut.

Key zones present direct AAP-BJP contests, including Rohini, Narela, and Shahdara. In other areas, such as Civil Lines and Karol Bagh, BJP has opted out, yielding uncontested prospects for AAP, which itself has refrained from contesting in the Keshav Puram zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)