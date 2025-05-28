DMK Strategically Allocates RS Seats in Tamil Nadu

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu revealed its plans for the upcoming June 19 biennial Rajya Sabha polls by announcing its candidates for four out of six seats from the state. The party has allocated one Upper House seat to its ally, actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

The DMK has decided to re-nominate its current Upper House member, senior advocate P Wilson, while also naming Salem-based party leader SR Sivalingam and poet and writer Ruqayya Malik, also known as Kavignar Salma, as candidates. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized that allotting a seat to Haasan's party was in line with an electoral pact aimed at the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

By July 2025, Tamil Nadu will see the retirement of six Rajya Sabha members, including PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK's Vaiko. Based on the DMK's and its allies' strength in the State Assembly, the DMK is anticipated to secure four seats, while the opposition AIADMK could secure two seats with the backing of allies, including the BJP.

