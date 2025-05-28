Naidu Calls for United Front for 2029 Victory

At the TDP Mahanadu event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on the NDA alliance members to unite for a larger victory in the 2029 elections than that of 2024. The conclave, which runs from May 27 to 29 in Kadapa, saw Naidu addressing a vast audience with passionate fervor about the political future.

Naidu praised the Centre's move to conduct a caste census, highlighting its potential in creating tailored public policies based on caste-specific demographics. He suggested that understanding caste numbers could offer insights into financial standings and facilitate targeted assistance for community upliftment.

Emphasizing the need for population management, Naidu warned about potential future demographic imbalances. The Chief Minister also highlighted resolutions by TDP's Nara Lokesh, aiming to steer the Telugu community towards number one status globally by 2047. An AI-generated video featuring TDP founder NT Rama Rao was also showcased during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)