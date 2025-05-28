Strengthening Ties: Macron's Strategic Push in Southeast Asia

French President Emmanuel Macron intensified France's engagement in Southeast Asia with high-profile meetings meant to strengthen defense and economic ties in the region. During his visit to Indonesia, Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto secured substantial contracts for French military hardware.

The agreements include Indonesia's plans to acquire 42 Dassault Rafale fighter jets, two French Scorpene submarines, and 13 Thales radars. These deals underscore Indonesia's goals to modernize its defense arsenal and industry, cementing France's pivotal role as an ally.

In addition to defense, the two leaders discussed global issues and signed various agreements on trade, investment, and resources. Macron's Southeast Asian tour reflects a strategic push as global tensions rise, moving next to Singapore for a prominent defense summit.

