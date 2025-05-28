Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Macron's Strategic Push in Southeast Asia

French President Emmanuel Macron embarked on a diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia, focusing on intensifying defense and economic cooperation with regional powers. In Indonesia, he secured contracts for French military equipment, marking a significant stride in bilateral relations. The trip underscores France's strategic interest in the region.

28-05-2025
French President Emmanuel Macron intensified France's engagement in Southeast Asia with high-profile meetings meant to strengthen defense and economic ties in the region. During his visit to Indonesia, Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto secured substantial contracts for French military hardware.

The agreements include Indonesia's plans to acquire 42 Dassault Rafale fighter jets, two French Scorpene submarines, and 13 Thales radars. These deals underscore Indonesia's goals to modernize its defense arsenal and industry, cementing France's pivotal role as an ally.

In addition to defense, the two leaders discussed global issues and signed various agreements on trade, investment, and resources. Macron's Southeast Asian tour reflects a strategic push as global tensions rise, moving next to Singapore for a prominent defense summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

