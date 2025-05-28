Left Menu

Amit Shah Meets with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently held a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The encounter was publicly acknowledged by the president's office, which shared a picture of the meeting online. This meeting highlights important interactions within India's political landscape.

  Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

The meeting was highlighted by a social media update from the president's office, which included a photograph of the two officials. The post read, 'Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.'

This interaction points to ongoing engagements among key political leaders in India, a development followed closely by observers interested in the nation's governance dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

