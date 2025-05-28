Left Menu

Mumbai's Drainage Crisis: Shelar Points Fingers at Thackerays

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar accuses Uddhav Thackeray's party of mismanaging the city's stormwater drainage system, despite spending Rs 1 lakh crore. Shelar calls for a white paper on fund utilization. The political debate intensifies as Mumbai faces severe waterlogging issues following heavy rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:45 IST
Mumbai's Drainage Crisis: Shelar Points Fingers at Thackerays
Maharashtra minister and Mumbai BJP chief, Ashish Shelar, has sharply criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray for failing to improve Mumbai's stormwater drainage system, despite long-standing control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a hefty expenditure of Rs 1 lakh crore for the task.

Labeling it a "betrayal" of Mumbai residents, Shelar has demanded an official paper on fund allocation and questioned why the city still faces persistent flooding. The spendings were earmarked for flood management projects involving cleaning nullahs and the Mithi river, yet any tangible improvement remains elusive as Shelar seeks answers from the Thackerays.

Amidst political turbulence, waterlogging issues due to heavy rains have sparked criticism, amplified by the suspension of operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3 due to flooding. Amid accusations of tender manipulation and delays, Shelar's call for accountability gains momentum as Mumbai grapples with faltering infrastructure during the monsoon.

