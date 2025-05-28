Left Menu

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa: A Stalwart's Legacy and Turbulent Political Journey

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away at 89 in Mohali. A prominent politician, he served as a Union minister and MP. His career was marked by leadership roles and party expulsions due to dissent. He left a notable impact on Punjab's political landscape.

Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away at the age of 89 on Wednesday evening in Mohali. He succumbed to age-related health issues, severe pneumonia, and cardiac complications at a private hospital.

Known for his significant contributions to Punjab's political landscape, Dhindsa's career spanned decades, during which he held various leadership positions. He served as a Lok Sabha MP and Union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

Dhindsa's tenure was also marked by challenges, including multiple expulsions from the Shiromani Akali Dal due to dissent. Despite these hurdles, his impact and legacy within Punjab's political scene remain profound.

