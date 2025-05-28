Shehbaz Sharif Reiterates Peaceful Dialogue Call Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged for talks with India to address pressing issues such as Kashmir, terrorism, and water rights during the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit. Tensions between the two nations have escalated following recent militant attacks and retaliatory military actions.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his desire for peace talks with India, emphasizing the need to resolve key disputes including Kashmir and terrorism. Speaking at the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit, Sharif called for immediate dialogue.
The summit, attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, took place in Lachin, Azerbaijan. Sharif made similar remarks earlier that week in Tehran, expressing his readiness for comprehensive talks.
Sharif also criticized India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, highlighting its importance for Pakistan's agricultural and drinking needs. Recent hostilities following a deadly militant attack have heightened tensions, though military operations ceased after bilateral talks.
