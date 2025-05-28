White House Prepares to Formalize Elon Musk's Federal Spending Cuts

The White House is set to present Congress with a proposal to officially incorporate federal spending cuts guided by billionaire Elon Musk's team. This move targets areas already thinned during the Trump era, including National Public Radio and foreign aid agencies.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed readiness to support and expand upon these cuts in line with the broader GOP objective to reduce government size and expenditure. However, despite Republican control, the fate of these cuts in Congress remains uncertain due to narrow chamber majorities.

Elon Musk has voiced criticism over recent Republican tax and budget legislation, believing it fails to adequately address the federal deficit. The legislative package under discussion, while aimed at fiscal efficiency, may face challenges in achieving consensus in the current political landscape.

