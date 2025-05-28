Left Menu

Trump Weighs Pardons in Whitmer Kidnap Plot

Former President Donald Trump has expressed interest in reviewing potential pardons for two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. Trump described the trial as potentially unjust, suggesting it might have been a 'railroad job'.

Former President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his intent to consider pardons for two individuals convicted of orchestrating a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, in 2022.

"I will take a look at it. It's been brought to my attention," Trump stated to reporters in the Oval Office, referencing the trial that led to the convictions. He described the proceedings as appearing somewhat unfair.

The comments have sparked renewed debate over the fairness of the judiciary process in high-profile cases. Trump's potential involvement highlights the ongoing political tensions surrounding such judicial decisions.

