Political Firestorm: TMC Minister's Jibe Sparks Controversy

A controversial remark by TMC Minister Udayan Guha against PM Modi's statement on 'Operation Sindoor' has ignited a political firestorm, with accusations of treason leveled by the BJP. The ensuing debates highlight the tensions between TMC and BJP amidst national security concerns and political dynamics in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:33 IST
Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In recent political events, TMC Minister Udayan Guha's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bikaner statement regarding 'Operation Sindoor' has ignited significant controversy. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President, Sukanta Majumdar, has labeled Guha's remarks as treasonous, reflecting deep-seated political tensions.

Prime Minister Modi asserted India's firm stance against Pakistan's terrorist activities, emphasizing that after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would face severe repercussions for any attacks. However, Guha's rhetorical comparison of the operation to a 'business' led to strong criticism, especially from Majumdar, who condemned the statement as an insult to the nation's martyrs and security forces.

The BJP West Bengal, in a series of posts, accused Guha of undermining the valor of the Indian Army and the significance of Operation Sindoor, suggesting a lack of respect for national security efforts. The situation underscores the heated political dynamics between TMC and BJP in the strategically sensitive region of North Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

