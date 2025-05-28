Political Showdown: AAP Challenges BJP Over 'Spectacular Failure'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticized the first 100 days of the BJP government, branding it a 'spectacular failure'. AAP claims the administration has underperformed on crucial issues like power, water, and education.

In contrast, the BJP has dismissed these allegations as signs of political desperation from AAP, citing successes in pollution control and infrastructure improvements. The party plans to commemorate its 100-day governance milestone with celebratory events.

Both parties are gearing up for a battle of narratives, with the AAP set to release a 'report card' detailing alleged shortcomings, while BJP counters with its achievements. The political confrontation highlights a deepening divide as both seek public approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)