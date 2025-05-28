Left Menu

Trump Urges Netanyahu to Pause Iran Strikes for Potential Nukes Deal

President Donald Trump has advised Israeli PM Netanyahu to delay any strike on Iran, aiming for a new nuclear deal with Tehran. United Nations' Rafael Grossi sees continuing US-Iran nuclear talks as promising. Negotiations have taken place in Muscat and Rome, seeking mutual concessions and easing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:53 IST
Trump Urges Netanyahu to Pause Iran Strikes for Potential Nukes Deal
In an unexpected development, President Donald Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold back on military action against Iran. Trump emphasized that the US is nearing a resolution within weeks to craft a new nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Amid ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran, Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, remains optimistic. He describes the dialogue as a positive step toward agreement, with Iran's nuclear advances under intense scrutiny.

Talks between Iran and the US have thus far been mediated in Muscat and Rome. This diplomatic venture aims to curtail Iran's nuclear activities while lifting US-imposed economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic. However, the shadow of possible airstrikes remains over the proceedings as both sides navigate the complexities of international diplomacy.

