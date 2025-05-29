Trump's Controversial Pardon Parade: High-Profile Figures Granted Clemency

In a sweeping series of pardons, former President Donald Trump extended clemency to several high-profile individuals, underscoring his administration's adeptness at leveraging pardon power in favor of allies and supporters. Those pardoned included Louisiana rap artist NBA YoungBoy and former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover.

Alice Marie Johnson, once a convict herself, now serves as Trump's pardon czar and played a substantial role in these decisions. Johnson was previously granted a commutation by Trump in 2018, influenced by celebrity Kim Kardashian West, which paved her path to prominence as a speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Among the pardoned were also former Connecticut Governor John Rowland and New York union leader James Callahan, both convicted on financial crimes, reflecting a consistent theme of clemency for Trump's circle of influencers and public personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)