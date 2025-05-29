Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Pardon Parade: High-Profile Figures Granted Clemency

Former President Donald Trump issued a series of high-profile pardons, benefiting figures such as Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy, former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover, and ex-Connecticut Governor John Rowland. Alice Marie Johnson, a former convict-turned-pardon czar, influenced these decisions, highlighting Trump's pattern of rewarding supporters and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 07:10 IST
Trump's Controversial Pardon Parade: High-Profile Figures Granted Clemency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping series of pardons, former President Donald Trump extended clemency to several high-profile individuals, underscoring his administration's adeptness at leveraging pardon power in favor of allies and supporters. Those pardoned included Louisiana rap artist NBA YoungBoy and former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover.

Alice Marie Johnson, once a convict herself, now serves as Trump's pardon czar and played a substantial role in these decisions. Johnson was previously granted a commutation by Trump in 2018, influenced by celebrity Kim Kardashian West, which paved her path to prominence as a speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Among the pardoned were also former Connecticut Governor John Rowland and New York union leader James Callahan, both convicted on financial crimes, reflecting a consistent theme of clemency for Trump's circle of influencers and public personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025