Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar Killed in Gaza Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday the death of Mohammed Sinwar, the head of Hamas' military wing, in a recent strike in Gaza. Sinwar's passing remains unconfirmed by Hamas.

Sinwar, brother to Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated the 2023 attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war, was one of the last prominent Hamas figures in Gaza. His death could hinder efforts led by the US and Arab nations to establish a ceasefire. Israel maintains its goal to retrieve all hostages and dismantle Hamas.

Netanyahu mentioned Sinwar among other deceased Hamas leaders in a parliamentary speech, indicating Israeli forces' ongoing campaign against Hamas' leadership. The strike targeting Sinwar was purportedly carried out at a Hamas command center beneath Khan Younis' hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)