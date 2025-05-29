Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar Killed in Gaza Strike
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the death of Mohammed Sinwar, head of Hamas' armed wing, in a Gaza airstrike. Sinwar was one of the last major Hamas leaders in Gaza. His death may complicate efforts for a ceasefire. Netanyahu highlighted Sinwar's death in a speech listing other killed Hamas leaders.
- Country:
- Egypt
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday the death of Mohammed Sinwar, the head of Hamas' military wing, in a recent strike in Gaza. Sinwar's passing remains unconfirmed by Hamas.
Sinwar, brother to Yahya Sinwar who orchestrated the 2023 attack that triggered the Israel-Hamas war, was one of the last prominent Hamas figures in Gaza. His death could hinder efforts led by the US and Arab nations to establish a ceasefire. Israel maintains its goal to retrieve all hostages and dismantle Hamas.
Netanyahu mentioned Sinwar among other deceased Hamas leaders in a parliamentary speech, indicating Israeli forces' ongoing campaign against Hamas' leadership. The strike targeting Sinwar was purportedly carried out at a Hamas command center beneath Khan Younis' hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)