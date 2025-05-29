Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet Reshuffle Focuses on National Security

In a strategic decision, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will keep Gilberto Teodoro Jr. as Defence Secretary. Teodoro, known for his outspoken criticisms of China's increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea, remains a fixture in Marcos's reshuffled Cabinet.

Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III is to become the new chief of the national police, succeeding Gen. Rommel Marbil. Torre has a notable record, including overseeing the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his controversial ally Apollo Quiboloy.

The retention of Teodoro comes as Marcos conducts a Cabinet overhaul aimed at strengthening his administration post-midterm elections, which saw greater opposition in the Senate, and tackling pressing issues such as national security threats from China and economic challenges.

