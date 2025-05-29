Erdogan Criticizes SDF for Stalling Tactics on Syrian Integration

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has voiced criticism against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), accusing them of employing 'stalling tactics' despite having reached an agreement with the new Syrian government to integrate into its armed forces.

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's stance on the importance of preserving Syria's unity and territorial integrity while speaking to reporters during a flight from Azerbaijan. He insisted that the SDF-Damascus deal should be implemented within the agreed timeline.

The Turkish leader previously welcomed the agreement, but now urges the SDF to cease any delaying measures, as stated by his office on Thursday.

