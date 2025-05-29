U.S. Reopens Ties with Damascus: A New Era Begins
The U.S. has resumed its diplomatic presence in Syria, marking a significant shift in relations. Thomas Barrack, the U.S. envoy, raised the American flag in Damascus, signaling renewed engagement with Syria's new administration following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad by Islamist forces.
The United States has taken a decisive step in rekindling its relationship with Syria by reopening its ambassadorial residence in Damascus. This move, marked by U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack raising the national flag, signifies the first American diplomatic presence in the country since 2012.
An intriguing development unfolded this May when U.S. President Donald Trump met Syria's newly instated President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh. Following the meeting, the U.S. administration eased sanctions on Syria, expediting diplomatic engagement after years of dormancy.
The reopening follows a turbulent 14-year conflict in Syria, during which hundreds of thousands died, and significant displacement occurred. The conflict ended when President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by an Islamist rebellion, making way for a government under Al-Sharaa's leadership.
