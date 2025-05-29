Starmer Slams Farage: Warning of Economic Fantasy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued a stark warning that Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, could jeopardize the economy if his party assumes power. Starmer criticized Farage's tax and spending strategies as unrealistic, in a speech condemning the politician who now poses a significant threat to Labour in public support.

Following a challenging local election for the Labour Party, which has been in power for less than a year, Starmer sees Reform's lead in national polls as a direct threat. Farage's right-wing proposals focus on reducing immigration and taxes, appealing to workers disenchanted by Labour's austerity measures under Starmer.

Drawing parallels between Farage's plan and the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss, Starmer emphasized the severe consequences of unfinanced tax cuts. "We're tasked with repairing the chaos left by Truss," Starmer stated. Farage, although newly elected to parliament, has long influenced British policies on Europe and immigration with his populist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)