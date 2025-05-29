Left Menu

Family Feud Erupts in PMK: Ramadoss vs. Ramadoss

Dr. S Ramadoss, PMK founder, publicly criticizes his son Anbumani Ramadoss for his leadership style and political choices. The senior Ramadoss downgraded Anbumani within the party, leading to protests. The conflict escalated over disagreements on alliance decisions and leadership positions, showcasing a significant rift in the party's leadership dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Dr. S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), criticized his son, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, for his actions as a party leader and former central minister.

This family dispute reached its peak after Anbumani questioned his removal from the party presidency, prompting his father to reclaim full control of PMK, relegating Anbumani to a lesser position.

Key points of contention included alliance decisions and leadership appointments, with the senior Ramadoss accusing his son of defying party rules and tarnishing its image, creating an unsettled political landscape within the PMK.

