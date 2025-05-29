Family Feud Erupts in PMK: Ramadoss vs. Ramadoss

In a dramatic turn of events, Dr. S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), criticized his son, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, for his actions as a party leader and former central minister.

This family dispute reached its peak after Anbumani questioned his removal from the party presidency, prompting his father to reclaim full control of PMK, relegating Anbumani to a lesser position.

Key points of contention included alliance decisions and leadership appointments, with the senior Ramadoss accusing his son of defying party rules and tarnishing its image, creating an unsettled political landscape within the PMK.