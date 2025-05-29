Trade or Diplomacy? India's Assertive Stand on Recent US Trade Claims
India firmly denies the involvement of trade discussions in de-escalating its military tension with Pakistan, countering US President Trump's claims. Both nations had agreed to a ceasefire through direct talks between their military commanders, rather than through US trade intervention as asserted by US officials.
- India
India has officially refuted claims by US President Donald Trump regarding a trade deal's role in quelling military tensions with Pakistan, emphasizing that direct military dialogue facilitated the ceasefire.
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testified in a New York court about a supposed trade agreement influencing the ceasefire, an assertion India denies.
The Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman stated that the ceasefire was established through coordination between military leaders, with trade discussions absent from US-India talks during that period.
