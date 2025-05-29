White House Pushes Back on Trade Court Ruling

The White House has voiced strong opposition to a trade court's ruling against President Donald Trump's tariff policy, labeling it as an example of judicial overreach.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reporters, underscoring that the administration's legal reasoning for the tariffs is founded on common sense.

Leavitt stated that the administration anticipates the Supreme Court will ultimately decide in Trump's favor when the case reaches the high court.

(With inputs from agencies.)