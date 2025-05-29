Left Menu

White House Pushes Back on Trade Court Ruling

The White House criticized a trade court's decision against President Trump's tariff policy as judicial overreach, urging the Supreme Court to support Trump's stance. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized the sensible legal basis for the tariffs and called for the Supreme Court's intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:59 IST
The White House has voiced strong opposition to a trade court's ruling against President Donald Trump's tariff policy, labeling it as an example of judicial overreach.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reporters, underscoring that the administration's legal reasoning for the tariffs is founded on common sense.

Leavitt stated that the administration anticipates the Supreme Court will ultimately decide in Trump's favor when the case reaches the high court.

