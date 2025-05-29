BRS MLC Kavitha Reveals Proposal To Merge Party With BJP

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha dropped a bombshell mentioning that she was approached with a proposal to merge BRS with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during her imprisonment related to the Delhi liquor scam. Kavitha firmly rejected the offer, proclaiming BRS as a safeguard for Telangana.

Appealing regarding the leak of her letter to BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, she emphasized her sole demand is to uncover the source behind this breach of an internal document's confidentiality.

Criticizing her party's leaders privately, Kavitha expressed disappointment over the absence of strategy when her father, KCR, faced Kaleshwaram probe notices. She questioned the effectiveness of mere social media activity and insisted on proactive groundwork. Kavitha sees the need to prevent potential shifts in power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)