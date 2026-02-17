Left Menu

Celebrating KCR: A Legacy of Leadership and Charity

On the 72nd birthday of BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, political leaders across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana extended their wishes. Festivities included a 72 kg cake, documentary screening, and charitable activities like sapling plantation and blood donation, honoring Rao's contributions and leadership in the region.

17-02-2026
KCR
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alongside his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, extended warm birthday wishes to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 72nd birthday. Politicians and supporters engaged in various charitable acts across the region to commemorate the day.

Revanth Reddy expressed his hopes for Rao's continued health and happiness, while Naidu also prayed for a long and prosperous life for him. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy joined in conveying heartfelt greetings to Rao. KCR's family members, including his daughter K Kavitha and son K T Rama Rao, also participated in the celebrations.

BRS leaders mobilized large-scale charitable activities to mark the occasion, from blood donations to planting 10,000 saplings. Attracted by the festivities, numerous BRS workers gathered to show their support, underlining KCR's enduring influence in Telangana's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

