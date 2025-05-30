Left Menu

Shakeup in ICE Leadership Amid Increased Deportation Efforts

The Trump administration is replacing two senior ICE officials to ramp up deportations. Kenneth Genalo is retiring and Robert Hammer is being reassigned, amid White House demands for increased arrests of migrants. Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem have urged ICE to meet higher arrest quotas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:27 IST
The Trump administration is taking significant steps to reshape its immigration enforcement team, with the removal of two senior officials from their positions.

Sources revealed that Kenneth Genalo and Robert Hammer, prominent figures within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), would depart following White House pressure to boost migrant arrests. Genalo is set to retire, and Hammer will be reassigned.

This decision aligns with President Trump's promise to increase deportations, despite past numbers underperforming compared to those during President Biden's tenure. High-level meetings, led by Stephen Miller, emphasized stricter arrest targets, fueling recent leadership changes within ICE.

