Trump's Legal Battle with CBS: Media Icon Clashes Over Edited Interview

In a high-profile legal dispute, former US President Donald Trump has filed a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS, accusing the network of editing a '60 Minutes' interview with Democratic contender Kamala Harris to his detriment. Trump's attorneys argue that the editing caused him 'mental anguish' and damaged his public image.

Amid discussions of a potential settlement, two CBS executives have resigned in opposition. Trump's legal team claims that the editing misled voters, affecting his social platform's reach. The lawsuit, filed in Texas, asserts that CBS aimed to favor Harris by altering her responses in the interview.

Paramount Global, CBS's parent company, is reportedly seeking a settlement with Trump while facing scrutiny from senators concerned about possible legal violations. The Wall Street Journal revealed a $15 million settlement offer from Paramount, but Trump demands a larger sum and an apology. The situation continues to unfold under intense public and legal scrutiny.