Lee Jae-myung Advocates Constitutional Change to Prevent Martial Law

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has proposed constitutional amendments to make it more challenging to enforce martial law, aiming to prevent political turmoil. As early voting numbers hit record highs, Lee emphasized economic growth and unity while advocating for a stronger parliamentary role in martial law declarations.

Updated: 30-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:14 IST
In the wake of recent political turmoil, South Korea's left-wing presidential frontrunner Lee Jae-myung announced a proposal on Friday to amend the nation's constitution to make it more difficult to impose martial law. This move is part of an effort to avoid crises similar to last year's emergency declaration that shook the nation.

With the snap presidential election set for June 3, Lee and his Democratic Party have urged the public to participate in the electoral process to resolve ongoing political instability resulting from former leader Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law move in December. "Our national prestige has taken a hit, but we must prevent future occurrences systematically," Lee stated during a YouTube talk show.

Amid strong early voter turnout, Lee suggested a constitutional revision requiring parliamentary approval for martial law declarations within 24 hours and called for an investigation into the December incident. Meanwhile, his rival from the People's Power Party, Kim Moon-soo, criticized the potential for a "legislative dictatorship" by Lee's party.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

